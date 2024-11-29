Waikato District Council Blocks – Just One – Advocacy Website From Staff Access

Waikato District Council has blocked staff from accessing one particular advocacy website, www.treaty.nz, according to a Free Speech Union supporter and employee at the Council, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“We were notified that Waikato District Council has restricted staff from accessing www.treaty.nz on the basis that it belongs to an advocacy organisation.

“However, other websites that are still accessible include Amnesty International and Awhi, and political parties such as Te Pati Māori, the Green Party, and the Act Party (however the link through to make a submission through treaty.nz is blocked).

“Restricting internet use in this way undermines the right to seek and receive information, as guaranteed by the right to freedom of expression, outlined in section 14 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

“It’s common practice for employers to restrict access to websites via staff internet. But it’s curious the Council seems to have carefully selected this particular website that provides information about the Treaty Principles Bill that is currently before Cabinet.

“Given the clearly inconsistent application of this restriction, we believe the Council is failing to live up to its duties. While the Treaty Principles Bill is controversial, how does the Council blocking staff access to a website with information help this?

“We have written to the Council, and await their response before considering further action to defend the freedom of expression of Waikato District Council employees.”

