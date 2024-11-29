Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 29 November

Friday, 29 November 2024, 9:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Aerial photo of the ocean-going tug and barge before its departure from Whangārei / Supplied: NZDF

. The New Zealand Defence Force-contracted ocean-going tug and barge has sailed from Whangārei for the anticipated 10-11 day passage to Samoa, weather and sea dependent.

· Following the arrival of the vessels in Samoa’s capital, Apia, there will be a number of days of preparation required on the barge, along with appropriate authorisations and permissions from Samoan authorities, before the barge will be towed to the location of HMNZS Manawanui on the south west coast.

· Planning work has already begun on the installation points for the anchoring system that will keep the barge in place over HMNZS Manawanui for the fuel removal, without touching the reef. This is being done in close partnership with Samoan government agencies, to ensure the absolute minimum disruption to the reef and seabed.

· Once the barge is in place and site and equipment preparations are complete, work will commence on the removal, recovery and safe disposal of the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.

· Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, “Getting the tug and barge to sea was a critical first step in the process. With that achieved, our focus turns to ensuring all customs and immigration clearances, environmental considerations and biosecurity approvals are in place on arrival in Apia.”

