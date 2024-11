Missing woman, Waipu River mouth

A search for a woman missing near the mouth of the Waipu River will resume this morning.

Emergency services were called about 12am after the woman’s friends observed her entering the water but not returning.

Coastguard and Waipu Surf Life Saving assisted to conduct shoreline searches, however sadly the woman was not located.

The search was due to resume about 8am this morning.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

