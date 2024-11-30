Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Operation Nickel update - 30 November

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:

Three people were arrested around the country yesterday for breaches of the Gangs Act 2024, as Police work to take enforcement action.

Yesterday, Friday 29 November, Police arrested two people in Auckland City District, both of whom were wearing clothing with gang insignia on it – a man on Hobson Street, Auckland CBD, and a man on Walsall Street.

In Customhouse Street, Gisborne, a man was also arrested for wearing clothing bearing gang insignia.

All three will appear before the courts in due course.

Overall, Police around the country continue to report good levels of compliance with the new laws.

