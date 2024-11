Road Closed, High Street, Lower Hutt - Wellington

High Street is closed following a serious crash in Lower Hutt this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash on High Street at around 10.27am.

One person has received serious injuries and two others have received minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

High Street is closed between the Eastern Hutt Road roundabout and Waitara Street.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

