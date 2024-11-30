Ōwhata Housing Development Opening On Owhata 2B & 7 Ahuwhenua Trusts Lands

27 November 2024

In a remarkable display of unity and vision, the Trustees, hapū, and whānau behind the Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau housing development are thrilled to announce its official opening, with the ribbon cutting ceremony for the first 16 affordable rental homes at the weekend. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Māori-led housing solutions and providing much needed affordable rental housing solutions to the community.

Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau has been designed to create a thriving community for whānau who have a connection and whakapapa to the Ōwhata whenua. The development offers a mix of homes to purchase, affordable rentals which include kaumātua housing and social rentals. Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau has completed the first 16 affordable rentals with a further 22 homes under construction.

Chairman, Jason Rogers said, “It’s an important milestone in providing our people with new well-designed affordable homes within a community of 93 homes, where there will be a lot of whanau support. We have a large number of tamariki moving into the wonderful homes where they will be raised in a safe, supportive and thriving community.”

The 38 affordable rentals have been made possible through a partnership with Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Affordable Rental Pathway. The fund has enabled the delivery of a number of affordable housing projects across the country.

The success of this project is a testament to the collective commitment of Trustees and hapū working together for a purpose. Their shared vision and determination have brought this development to fruition, providing an excellent example of what is possible on leased Māori Freehold land and hopefully encourage other Ahuwhenua Trusts to embark on this journey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This has been years in the making, and it’s a dream come true to see it finally happening. The journey hasn’t been easy, but every challenge was worth it to bring our vision to life. Knowing that our whānau will soon be living, laughing, and thriving on their whenua we’ve worked so hard to develop, is incredibly rewarding,” said Rangimahuta Wiringi Easthope, Trustee.

At its core, the development is about bringing whānau back to their ancestral lands, rekindling their connection to their whenua and marae. The focus is on creating sustainable, community-driven solutions that empower whānau, promote well-being, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the community.

As one of the first tenants in this brand-new housing community, Luke Rikiti said, “It’s a dream come true. Moving back onto the whenua, my son will have that intergenerational experience, with the kuia and kaumātua in the pā. It will have a nice whakatau about it, a settling environment. Whakawhanaungatanga, aroha, manaakitanga, those types of values are shown in the village setting, and that’s part of moving in first, making sure the fire is there to grow as other whānau move in.”

Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau goes beyond the transactional nature of conventional housing projects. It represents a deeper commitment to community, cultural connection, and collective well-being.

"This project when complete will deliver 93 homes and is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together with a clear vision, a common purpose, the right financial model and work with the right partners. We’ve not only created homes; we’ve created opportunities for our whānau to return to the whenua and live in a way that’s connected to our marae and our values. Seeing families now movie into the first 16 homes fills me with immense pride, especially knowing that the land remains in the ownership of our hapū through the Owhata 2B Ahuwhenua Trust, ensuring its protection and connection for generations to come,” said Jason Rogers, Chair.

© Scoop Media

