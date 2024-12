Rāhui Placed At Waipu Following River Death

Patuharakeke Kaumātua have placed a rāhui at Waipu after the death of a woman at the Waipu River mouth yesterday.

The rāhui extends from the Waipu Boat Club out to the Waipu River mouth, and from Uretiti - Tip Rd to Waipu Cove extending out 5km seaward.

As a sign of respect the community is asked to refrain from ocean-based activities in this area at this time.

This rāhui is in place until 12pm, Wednesday 4 December.

