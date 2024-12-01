Operation Nickel Update | 01 December
Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:
Four arrests were made yesterday around the country for breaches of the Gangs Act 2024.
In Waitematā District, a man was arrested on Harrington Road, Henderson in relation to an item of clothing bearing gang insignia.
In the Bay of Plenty, a man was arrested on Rangiuru Road, Te Puke, wearing a gang patch; and on Puia Street, Taupo, a man was arrested wearing clothing featuring gang insignia.
A man was also arrested on Jervois Street, Hastings, wearing clothing featuring gang insignia.
Police continue to work to enforce the law, and in general, compliance remains high.