Celebrating Fourteen New Senior Solicitors

Harrison Cooper, Morgan Dalton-Mill, Trent Harris, Madeleine Hay, Josh Hayes, Emily James, David Keogh, Ella Knoester, Daniel Maier-Gant, Rebecca Meikle, Georgia Moore, Tallulah Parker, Ruby Tinson and Romy Wales have all been promoted, in recognition of their expertise and contribution to the firm.

Chief Executive Partner, Pip England, said:

"Each individual has showcased remarkable expertise, unwavering dedication, and an outstanding commitment to service, embodying the high standards we hold at Chapman Tripp. Please join me in congratulating all those who have been promoted across the firm."

Harrison Cooper works in Chapman Tripp's Wellington Tax team, where he advises on all aspects of New Zealand tax law across a wide range of industries and transactions. Harrison has a strong interest in assisting New Zealand and offshore clients with transactional and advisory tax matters, particularly with business structuring and reorganisations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, land transactions, and general corporate tax. He has experience advising clients on complex tax issues, including cross-border investments, binding rulings, tax disputes, and policy reform.

Morgan Dalton-Mill works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland Litigation and Dispute Resolution team and is a member of Te Waka Ture. Advising on all areas of litigation, Morgan has a keen interest in Māori legal issues, corporate governance and intellectual property. Morgan was a Judges' clerk for two years at Te Kōti Matua o Aotearoa, Tāmaki Makaurau rohe (the Auckland High Court). She has also recently returned from completing her tohu (level 5 diploma) in te reo Māori and te ao Māori at Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa. Morgan is from Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Trent Harris works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland Corporate team and is a key member of our Māori legal group, Te Waka Ture. He advises iwi and hapū, Māori landowners, Māori businesses and those looking to work alongside them on a range of legal issues including structuring, governance, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and commercial contracts. Trent is from Rangitāne o Tamaki Nui-ā-Rua and Ngāpuhi.

Madeleine Hay works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland office, specialising in commercial litigation and dispute resolution with a particular focus on contract, tort, public law and securities matters. She advises clients on a range of contentious commercial issues and has appeared in the Court of Appeal and High Court. Madeleine began her career as a Judges’ clerk at the Auckland High Court.

Josh Hayes works in Chapman Tripp's Wellington office specialising in property and construction law, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure, energy and telecommunications sectors. He assists clients across property acquisitions, developments, commercial leasing, disposals and infrastructure matters. Prior to joining Chapman Tripp, Josh gained broad experience working in the public sector as a legal advisor, and in the commercial property team of another private law firm.

Emily James works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland Litigation and Dispute Resolution team, advising on a wide range of contentious matters for domestic and international clients. Emily is experienced in contractual disputes, product liability claims, insurance matters, parent company liability issues and class actions. Emily has appeared in the High Court and acted in alternative dispute resolution forums. She has also provided in-house legal support on a range of commercial matters while on secondment with a banking client.

David Keogh works in Chapman Tripp's Wellington Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. He has a broad range of litigation experience in both public and private law matters, with a particular focus on statutory and contractual interpretation. David has advised clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including transport, telecommunications, energy, and construction on both contentious and non-contentious matters.

Ella Knoester works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland Corporate team, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and corporate governance. Ella acts for clients across a variety of sectors on a broad range of corporate advice and transactions including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, capital raisings, employee share schemes and corporate governance matters.

Daniel Maier-Gant works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland office, specialising in complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution, with a particular focus on construction, energy, and financial disputes. Daniel has acted on disputes concerning a range of major infrastructure projects. He has appeared as counsel in arbitrations, the District Court, and the High Court, and acted in adjudications and independent expert processes. He has also assisted on settlement processes in both New Zealand and Singapore.

Rebecca Meikle works in Chapman Tripp's Wellington Commercial TMT team, focusing on commercial contracts, technology, media, privacy and consumer law. Rebecca has experience advising private and public sector clients across many industries on a range of matters, including private and public sector contracting, media regulation, intellectual property, privacy and data protection, and AI.

Georgia Moore works in Chapman Tripp's Auckland office, specialising in environment, planning and resource management law. She advises public, commercial and iwi clients on range of legal and strategic issues. Her experience includes working for a broad range of infrastructure clients, including roading and renewable energy generation, distribution and transmission. Georgia has appeared in the Environment Court and been involved across a broad range of fast-track consenting matters.

Tallulah Parker works in Chapman Tripp's Christchurch office, specialising in environmental and resource management matters. Her experience includes major urban and residential development, significant infrastructure projects, local government rates, development contribution disputes, water-related issues, and more. Tallulah has appeared as counsel at hearings at the local government and Environment Court level. Tallulah is from Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi, and is a member of Te Waka Ture.

Ruby Tinson works in Chapman Tripp's Christchurch team, specialising in property law. She has experience advising clients on a range of commercial, rural and residential property matters including acquisitions, disposals, subdivisions and leasing work. Before joining Chapman Tripp, Ruby developed expertise working in property and private client law in Wellington and Christchurch.

Romy Wales works in Chapman Tripp's Wellington Litigation & Dispute Resolution team, with a particular focus on public and regulatory law. Romy advises across various public, regulatory and commercial contexts. She has experience advising government and private clients in a number of industries including transport, energy, construction and fisheries, and has acted in multiple proceedings relating to customary marine title. Romy has appeared in the Supreme Court, High Court, District Court and the Electricity Rulings Panel.

© Scoop Media

