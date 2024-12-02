Stay In The Know, Get Antenno!

Keeping up to date with NPDC news, service information, events and activities or reporting a problem just got a lot easier with Antenno, a free app available for New Plymouth district residents from today.

Used by more than 50 councils throughout New Zealand, NPDC Customer and Communications Manager Ben Kohlis says Antenno is another tool to support the NPDC’s commitment to ensure residents are informed and can report issues to us easily.

“While our website and social media platforms will continue to be key communication channels, Antenno allows users to customise the information they receive.

“Once people have downloaded the app, they can set up places that are important to them such as home or their favourite park, or topics they are interested in from bin collections and roadworks to events, pools and libraries. If we send out a notification that relates to the users’ interests, they will receive it.”

Kohlis says the reporting function on the app means if people out and about and see a problem, such as a pothole, graffiti or a fallen tree, they can take a photo with their phone and send it to us to resolve.”

The new app will replace the rubbish and recycling app, which will be phased out by February next year.

Residents can download the Antenno free from their app store App Store or Google Play or go to our website npdc.govt.nz/antenno for more information and tips.

Fast facts:

* With Antenno it’s easy to be first to find out the latest about council services and activities from bin collections and roadworks to events, pools and libraries.

* Stratford and South Taranaki district councils already use Antenno so if you have whānau or favourite places in those patches, you can receive alerts from those areas too.

