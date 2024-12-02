Options For Future-Focused Water Services Delivery Take Shape

Kāpiti Coast District Council is exploring opportunities to retain three waters services (drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater) in-house or enter joint arrangements with councils to the north of the district following a decision last week to exit the wider Wellington region water services delivery project.

Mayor Janet Holborow said that after reviewing all available information and looking at options, Council has decided to discontinue its involvement in the Wellington Region Joint Water Services Delivery Plan.

“Council is committed to ensuring it achieves a future focused water services delivery model that recognises local priorities and ensures three waters services remain cost effective and responsive to community needs.

“While the regional project has been incredibly thorough and we have taken a lot of learnings from this mahi, Council has resolved to explore an Internal Business Unit alongside joint arrangements with the Horowhenua District Council, or with the Horowhenua, Manawatu and Palmerston North councils.

“These councils have more in common with our Council in terms of the shared challenges and future pricing structures. We will be deciding early next year which options we’ll put forward for community consultation,” says the Mayor.

Under the Government’s Local Water Done Well policy, councils are required to consult on their preferred water services delivery options before submitting their Water Services Delivery Plan to the Department of Internal Affairs prior to 3 September 2025.

Mayor Holborow says this is one of the more significant decisions this Council is required to make this triennium.

“Councils across the motu face challenges with how three waters services are funded alongside everything else they are required to do.

“I'm proud of the maturity and professionalism across the region as we deal with changing expectations from Central Government, rising costs and limited ability to pay for the maintenance and renewal of our assets,” the Mayor said.

“This is not an easy process or decision to grapple with, but I have every confidence that councils across the region will make solid decisions that will deliver maximum long-term benefits for the communities they serve.”

