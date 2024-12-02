Operation Tinsel: New Plymouth Police To Be Out And About

New Plymouth Police will be highly visible this holiday season, patrolling hot spots in the CBD and increasing foot patrols in popular shopping areas.

With Christmas around the corner, it is expected there will be an increased number of people in the CBD and local shopping areas. As such, Police will be conducting a high visibility operation, dubbed Operation Tinsel.

Members of the public and retailers can expect to see more Police out and about in our commercial areas with an aim to prevent and deter anti-social and criminal behaviour this holiday season.

Police are committed to keeping our community safe and we are asking the public’s help in reporting any suspicious or criminal behaviour. This assists us in building a picture of where our staff need to be and when.

If you see suspicious or criminal activity happening, call Police on 111 immediately with as much information as you can safely gather.

Police also appreciate any information after an incident has occurred, as it assists with our enquiries as well as enabling us to identify trends within our community. Non-urgent information can be provided online through 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

