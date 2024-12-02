Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Launch Into Action Against Antisocial Road Users In Southland

Monday, 2 December 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Southland Police ordered a total of eleven vehicles off the road and issued 38 infringement notices over the weekend as part of a continued crackdown on illegal street racing and antisocial vehicle use.

Road Policing staff were joined by two VTNZ vehicle inspectors overnight Saturday 30 November, inspecting a total 18 vehicles, with 36 stopped as part of the operation.

Nine pink stickers and two green stickers were issued ordering a total of eleven vehicles off the road. Of the remaining seven, six had minor issues and only one had no faults.

Notable issues were vehicles that had their suspension and/or wheels modified and uncertified, expired Warrants of Fitness and/or Registrations, and a few vehicles with rust issues and badly-worn tyres. Of the vehicles found with faults, all had multiple faults.

Two of the vehicles inspected were described as the worst the inspectors had seen in a long time.

Acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley, Southland Road Policing Manager, says this was a great effort by our road policing staff who have listened to the community and responded accordingly.

“I would like to thank all staff involved in this operation including the two vehicle inspectors from VTNZ who worked late into the night and without whom we would not have been able to complete the inspections.

“We are glad to see these vehicles ordered off our roads, these vehicles are a risk to not only those who choose to drive them, but to other road users and members of the public.

“We will continue our work to identify and stop these drivers and ask Southlanders who witness this behaviour or have information that could assist in identifying these vehicles to please contact Police.”

You can report information to Police via 105 either online [1], over the phone, or come into your local Police station.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

