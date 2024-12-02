Service Modernisation Roadmap: Digital Technologies Lead Way To Modern Government Services

The new Service Modernisation Roadmap will guide government agencies towards a unified customer service experience for digital services.

This comprehensive plan outlines the key initiatives and milestones over the next three years that aim to enhance the digital interactions between New Zealanders and government agencies:

Service Modernisation Roadmap | NZ Digital government : https://www.digital.govt.nz/digital-government/strategy/strategy-summary/service-modernisation-roadmap

Government Chief Digital Officer Paul James says the Roadmap sets a clear direction for aligning agency efforts and improving the digital customer service experience across all government agencies.

“We aim to make it easier for New Zealanders to access the services they need, when they need them," said Mr James.

The selection criteria used for Roadmap initiatives includes:

clear alignment to making progress towards a unified customer service experience of government

high impact for users and/or across the public service

demonstration of potential for reuse, extensibility and interoperability.

By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-driven technologies, government agencies can tailor services to meet the specific needs of individuals, communities and businesses. This personalised and targeted approach helps to ensure services are relevant and easily accessible.

To support this, we need strong digital foundations, like AI, Cloud and digital identity, so government can seize on the opportunities for digital innovation in trusted, sustainable and scalable ways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The initiatives on the Roadmap span government departments and agencies, focusing on enhancing digital services and improving customer experiences.

The GCDO is also leading a Public Service AI work programme to support agencies in using AI while managing associated risks.

Mr James added our goal is to ensure that government digital services meet the needs and expectations of all New Zealanders.

“This Roadmap is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient digital experience," said Mr James.

The Roadmap emphasises the importance of collaboration between various government departments, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), among others. By working together, these agencies will be able to deliver integrated and user-friendly digital services that benefit all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media