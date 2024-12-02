Virtual Simulation Enables Community To Safely Try Tsunami

(Photo/Supplied)

Think you’d know what to do in an emergency? Come put it to the test through a virtual reality (VR) simulation at the beach this summer.

Tauranga Emergency Management staff will be visiting coastal hotspots between December 2024 and February 2025, giving the community a chance to put their decision making to the test.

Through a headset, users will experience the predicted impacts of an earthquake and tsunami on the Mount Maunganui coastline. The 10-minute scenario asks you to make decisions in response to what happens around you.

Community Resilience Advisor, Isaac Orchard, says emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere – and the best thing you can do is make sure you are prepared.

“The VR experience will prompt you to keep you and your family safe, using local evacuation maps, and guide you to practice evacuation walks.

“You’ll be looking for a virtual escape route, for dangers, all things we’d encourage you to be thinking about if you were faced with this scenario in the real world.”

The simulation doesn’t require standing, jumping or walking, making it accessible to anyone aged 12 to 112. However, some scenes through the headset might be distressing, so it’s not recommended for children under the age of 12.

The Tauranga Emergency Management team will also be on hand to answer questions about preparedness, with cyclone season happening over the summer months.

“On average, about one tropical cyclone affects New Zealand as an ex-tropical cyclone every year. While they usually weaken when they meet the cooler sea temperatures around New Zealand, sometimes, they can cause major damage,” Isaac explains.

“Knowing how to respond in an emergency, including having grab and go packs, could make all the difference to your safety, so we really encourage the community to set some time aside this summer to prepare.

“While you’re at it, why not come try our simulation?”

You can try the headset at the following locations between 10am and 3pm (weather dependent). Look out for the Emergency Management gazebo.

9 December: Pilot Bay

13 December: Mount Maunganui main beach

19 December: Pilot Bay

20 December: Mount Maunganui main beach

Further dates to be confirmed on www.tauranga.govt.nz/VR

For more information on tsunami evacuation maps and tsunami preparedness in Tauranga: www.tauranga.govt.nz/tsunami

You can find information about preparing for cyclones and storm events at www.getready.govt.nz/emergency/storms

