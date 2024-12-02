Ouths Caught Following Booze Burglary

A group of youths who allegedly broke in to a Takanini restaurant and made off with bottles of alcohol are no longer in good spirits.

Just before 6am, Police were notified of a break in at an eatery on Gosper Road.

Counties Manukau Acting Area Commander, Inspector Jared Pirret, says four offenders arrived at the premises in a recently stolen Toyota Wish before allegedly smashing a large glass window at front of the building to gain entry.

“Once inside the group has taken a large quantity of alcohol before fleeing in the same vehicle.

“Units, including the Police Eagle helicopter, conducted extensive areas and just after 7am Eagle located the stolen vehicle outside a Papakura address.”

Inspector Pirret says officers spotted a male leaving the Corkill Place address and getting into the vehicle before driving off.

“Delta, the Police dog unit, quickly attended and stopped the vehicle, taking the driver into custody without issue.

“A further three people, believed to be involved, were located inside the address.

“Our community deserves to conduct their business without the threat of being a victim of crime and we will continue to respond and hold these offenders to account.”

Four people, aged 12, 13, 15 and 16, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

