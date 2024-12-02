IRT Funding To Boost Veterinary Support Again This Season

International Horse Carrier IRT New Zealand is continuing to support Veterinary services at key New Zealand equestrian events again this season, as its partnership with Equestrian Sports New Zealand continues to put equine welfare at the forefront of focus.

Last competition season, over 1,800 riders benefitted from IRT’s support at Dressage *FEI and national events, World Cup Jumping events, the Endurance nationals, and long-format three-day Eventing.

The greatest support was applied toward vet fees, stewards monitoring biosecurity, veterinary overseeing of horse welfare, funding towards the training of more vets, and essential vet services for long format events that cannot run otherwise.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand Sports Managers have commented that the IRT support is proving to be invaluable.

“Having these FEI events is critical to our international participation and qualification for World Championships and Olympics,” says Dressage Sports Manager Wendy Hamerton, with Jumping Sports Manager Marilyn Thompson adding that this was also critical to Jumping events.

Others commented that the funding boost supported horse welfare and future vet training.

“IRT’s support is awesome. Firstly, FEI requires us to have three vets on site at all times and we are grateful to IRT to support us in achieving that. Also from a horse welfare perspective, it is important to be able to afford high quality vets who know what they are doing,” says Eventing Sports Manager Hayley Daigle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Currently there is a great shortfall in FEI qualified vets for our Sport and given that we need four or five per event, the pressure on current vets is big. The vets are all very supportive of us helping to qualify more vets further,” says Endurance Sports Manager Sue Blligheimer.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand liaised with groups throughout the competition sector and the unanimous response was that additional funds were greatly needed to support the veterinary costs associated with running events.

“This is an integral aspect of improving our horse welfare outcomes and we’re grateful for IRT’s support in this area,” says Equestrian Sports New Zealand CEO Julian Bowden.

IRT’s Managing Director Richard Cole said, “The whole team here at IRT couldn’t be happier than to see our sponsorship funds go towards ensuring adequate veterinary support is available at key ESNZ events. It provides reassurance for competitors and sponsors alike, that if required, the best emergency care available is on hand.”

The partnership has seen IRT established as the official Horse Welfare partner of Equestrian Sports New Zealand, as the two organisations work together to develop tools and resources that support ongoing education around ensuring a focus on a ‘good life for the horse’.

*FEI Federation Equestre Internationale - a body that manages international qualification and governance of equestrian events.

© Scoop Media

