The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 02 December
- The New Zealand Defence Force contracted ocean-going tug and barge, being used to remove the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui, sailed from Whāngarei late Friday 29 November.
- Appropriate authorisations and permissions from Samoan authorities for the vessels to operate in Samoan waters, are well advanced and will be in place by the time they arrive in Apia.
- Concurrently, the salvor will be conducting pre-installation work of the anchoring system at Manawanui’s location.
- “The
underwater anchoring installations are critical to this
phase of the operation” said Commodore Andrew Brown, the
NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation
Resolution. “They must be able to secure the barge in
place over Manawanui in a range of sea states during the
fuel removal process, while at the same time ensuring the
reef and seabed are
protected.”