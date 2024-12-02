Family Fun This December In Tauranga – Celebrate Summer With Exciting Events

Tauranga is the ultimate destination for family-friendly fun this December, offering a mix of thrilling sports, festive celebrations, and outdoor activities to kick off summer in style. Whether you’re into action-packed events or looking for ways to celebrate the holidays with your whānau, Tauranga has something for everyone.

Tauranga’s Waterfront will come alive on Saturday, 7 December, with thrilling action as competitors battle it out in the Manu and Freestyle divisions, all vying for a coveted spot in the Z Manu World Champs Final in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland early next year. With the newly transformed Northern Waterfront complete, spectators can enjoy the new green space, basketball court, and boardwalk while checking out the action of the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs. Expect a day full of epic Manu, big splashes, free fades, a free sausage sizzle, music, giveaways, and plenty of fun for the whole whānau.

On Saturday 7 December, this community-focused event at Soper Reserve is the perfect chance to come together to support local charities and groups dedicated to helping families and children. For a gold coin entry or a donation of non-perishable food, you’ll enjoy a festive celebration filled with live music, performances, crafts, and delicious artisan food and drink.

The 3rd annual Beach 5s Rugby tournament returns to Mount Main Beach this Friday and runs until Sunday, 8 December, bringing together over 50 teams and more than 500 players for three days of high-energy action. This fast-paced, five-a-side competition offers a unique twist on rugby, with no line-outs, scrums, or conversions. Spectators can soak up the festival atmosphere and enjoy thrilling matches.

On Sunday, 8 December, get ready for a day of festive fun and heroics as Pak’N Save Pāpāmoa’s Superhero Santa Parade transforms the local streets into a superhero wonderland. This beloved community event promises to be bigger, bolder, and more action-packed than ever to celebrate the festive season in true Pāpāmoa style.

On Thursday, 12 December, soak up the festive atmosphere at Christmas at The Village – held at the Historic Village. This event is a wonderful opportunity to get your Christmas gifts sorted while supporting small businesses and shopping locally. Enjoy market stalls, food trucks, entertainment, and the chance to belt out your favourite Christmas carols.

Join the celebration on Saturday, 14 December for the opening of the vibrant new waterfront playground in the city centre. There are four different playground zones to discover, including a nature trail zone, an elevated pathway etched with stars, a water play zone, and the impressive waka tower structure. Enjoy free family fun with face painting, colouring stations, a free sausage sizzle, ice creams for the kids, and a special appearance by Santa himself.

Keep kids’ minds active with Tauranga City Libraries’ summer reading challenge, Kia Kaha te Pānui. This free and fun reading challenge for ages 0-18 encourages tamariki to engage with books and stories over the summer. Kids can read anything they like (or have someone read to them), write book reviews, enjoy craft activities, and win awesome prizes.

There’s nothing quite like warm days, blue skies, and the sound of cricket echoing across Bay Oval. It’s the perfect setting for an unforgettable day out as the BLACKCAPS return to Tauranga to take on Sri Lanka in two thrilling T20 internationals on Saturday, 28 December, and Monday, 30 December. With the stunning backdrop of Mauao and the electric atmosphere of live cricket, this is summer at its best. Bring your whānau, grab your spot on the grass, and cheer on the BLACKCAPS as they bring their A-game to one of New Zealand’s most iconic cricket venues.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with family and friends at one of Tauranga City Council’s five free community events in the City Centre, Greerton, Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, and Matua. Enjoy live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, and activities for the kids, hosted by a local MC. Most events end with fireworks at 9.30pm, except for the Greerton event where there’ll be a laser light show. For those who experience sensory sensitivities and/or have accessibility requirements, head to the Matua celebration which will have an earlier celebration from 5pm to 6pm with limited sound and crowds.

These are just a few of the fantastic events happening in Tauranga this December. For a full list of activities, visit What's on Tauranga.

