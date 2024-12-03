Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waimea Moves Into Restricted Fire Season

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 9:15 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

High temperatures and lower rainfall have prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to change the fire season in the Waimea fire zone from open to restricted from today.

That means anyone who wants to light a fire - whether a campfire or a burn pile - will need to apply for a permit and comply with relevant conditions until further notice.

Community Risk Manager Steve Trigg says the forecast from NIWA is showing much drier conditions for the Waimea area over the next few weeks leading up to Christmas.

"Hot dry weather adds considerably to the fire risk, and our data shows that conditions have reached the point where we need to limit the number of fires being lit in the area," he says.

"Waimea is predominantly exotic forestry land, with valleys and lower areas in grass farmlands. This type of vegetation dries out quickly, and burns fast as well."

All other fire zones in the Nelson-Marlborough District have open fire seasons, except for Sandy Bay zone, were fires are always prohibited, and St Arnaud zone and all Department of Conservation land, where fires are restricted all year round.

"We are continually monitoring all these areas to determine which fire season each area should be in, so we can reduce the fire risk to our safety, property and environment.

"If you’re not sure whether you should be lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

