Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No One Should Be Happy We Received Over 1000 Privacy Complaints

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

New Zealanders made a record 1003 privacy complaints to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner last financial year. That could signal that New Zealanders are more aware of their privacy rights, but more likely it’s poor privacy practices across the motu, given agencies (business and organisations) also reported 864 privacy breaches.

"No one should be happy we received over 1000 privacy complaints. That demonstrates to me that people are concerned that their privacy has been harmed in some way, and it’s often in quite significant ways," says Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster.

OPC dealt with 724 complaints as "fast resolve" files, which means we acted swiftly to help people resolve their privacy concerns or provided agencies with information about how to comply with their obligations.

We investigated 279 complaints, where the harm threshold was reached, or an agency hadn’t provided access to personal information. Of those investigation files, 6.5% resulted in financial compensation.

"Thousands of times each day New Zealanders provide their personal information in exchange for goods and services. That could be face-to-face with a small business or online with a large government department. All these exchanges involve privacy," says Mr Webster.

OPC’s investigations team are highly trained lawyers who take a dispute resolution approach where possible, which often means being the moderator or conciliator between the person who has made a privacy complaint and the business or organisation who has breached their privacy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"People are complaining to my Office, often in times of great distress, and it’s my team’s job to listen, investigate, and respond with clarity and compassion.

Two thirds (66%) of complaints in the last financial year related to access to personal information.

Under the Privacy Act people have a right to ask whether an agency holds information about them and to request access to their own personal information. If an agency fails to provide it, the Privacy Commissioner can issue an access direction requiring its release.

"Having access to your own information is an important privacy right and it’s disappointing agencies are often unwilling or unable to provide this."

"Of course, part of addressing, and reducing, privacy harm is ensuring that New Zealand businesses and are organisations are doing privacy well. Right now, not everyone is," said Mr Webster.

Over the last financial year, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner received 864 privacy breach notifications and 414 of these were serious.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 