Statement From Corrections On Independent Review Into Sexual Harassment In The Workplace

Corrections has established a dedicated taskforce to address recommendations following an independent review into sexual harassment in the workplace.

“We have a duty to ensure everyone feels safe and is safe at work. Any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable and has no place at Corrections. To those who’ve experienced this behaviour within our organisation and to those who have spoken up and been let down – I am incredibly sorry,” says Chief Executive Jeremy Lightfoot.

“It takes real courage for people to step forward to share their experiences, and the behaviours outlined in the review fall well short of the standard we expect of ourselves. It’s important we reflect on what has been said in the review and resolve to do better,” says Juanita Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive Pae Ora and Co-sponsor of the Independent Sexual Harassment Review.

The review was commissioned by the Chief Executive late last year and looked at how Corrections could strengthen its approach to preventing and responding to sexual harassment across the organisation.

The final review, released to staff today, makes six recommendations. These include developing and implementing an organisation-wide culture change programme, building Corrections-wide knowledge of what constitutes sexual harassment and how to respond and support effectively, and setting up effective processes for reporting and responding to unwanted and unlawful behaviour.

Corrections has accepted all six recommendations.

The review identified that unacceptable and unlawful behaviours have taken place within Corrections. Nineteen percent of staff took part in a survey as part of the review, and one in four people who responded to the survey reported experiencing sexual harassment from another staff member at Corrections. The review also found that staff did not consider complaints about sexual harassment were handled well and that those who experienced sexual harassment did not feel supported.

“We must do better. Corrections employs more than 10,000 staff and every one of them deserves a safe work environment. As an organisation, we must have zero tolerance for any form of sexual harassment, ensure people feel safe and supported to speak up, and ensure accountability for poor and unlawful behaviour,” says Jeremy.

“The review has made it clear we need to strengthen our sexual harassment systems and processes to better support our staff. We have established a dedicated taskforce to address the review's recommendations and lead on the changes we will make to our culture, systems and processes."

This group will also commission an advisory panel with external representatives to provide specialist, expert advice on how Corrections can best improve its systems and support staff in a way that is person-centred and trauma-informed.

To ensure accountability on progress, Corrections will report quarterly to staff and the public on this work.

The report outlines complex issues that require a considered approach to make meaningful, lasting change. This will be a long-term programme of work, however, Corrections is also undertaking a number of short-term actions, including:

Ensuring we have clear and consistent processes where people feel safe to report behaviour, raise concerns and speak up, and that staff are aware of these processes.

Ensuring we have well-coordinated response processes in place to investigate and address allegations of sexual harassment.

Providing education and training for staff, including further guidance for managers on how to manage disclosures of sexual harassment.

“I want to ensure that our managers are supported to deal effectively with disclosures of sexual harassment, in a transparent and supportive way. We have updated our guidance for people leaders while work to develop further training for both managers and all staff is underway. It is my expectation that any report of sexual harassment is taken seriously and investigated properly, with empathy," says Jeremy.

“We want to acknowledge everyone who had the courage to share their experience as part of this review. This is not easy to do and we are committed to continuing to listen to them. The views of our staff will remain crucial as we respond to this review. Their wellbeing will be front and center as we work to make change.” says Juanita.

Corrections has ensured welfare support is available to staff both throughout the review and following its release to staff today.

“I acknowledge the review’s findings may be confronting and upsetting for many of our people. The safety and wellbeing of our staff is of utmost importance and we encourage anyone who needs to, to seek support from our Staff Welfare Team or Employee Assistance Programme,” says Jeremy.

The report can be read in full on Corrections’ website: https://www.corrections.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0006/61773/Sexual_Harassment_Review_final_1.pdf

Notes:

· The review was undertaken between March and September 2024.

· The independent reviewers analysed the results of a national online survey sent to all Corrections staff. 9,978 staff received the survey, and 1,895 staff completed the survey: a response rate of around 19%.

· The independent reviewers interviewed 36 Corrections staff (29 female, six male, one prefer not to say).

· 21 national and regional leaders were interviewed (11 female, 10 male).

· Over 40 policies documents were reviewed.

· Four staff-led networks engaged with the review.

