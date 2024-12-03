Twenty-seven Drivers On The Naughty List Following Operation Targeting Drink Driving

Inspector Phil Ward, Central District Road Policing Manager:

Manawatu Police have put a number of people on the naughty list following an operation targeting drink drivers towards the back end of last week.

Across four days, 27 drivers were caught above the legal limit. A further 95 infringement notices were served including 24 for restraints, speed and distractions.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, Police ran nightly checkpoints from Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 November across the Central district.

A number of vehicles received an early present in the way of a sticker. One vehicle was pink stickered, and nine vehicles were green stickered.

Staff from around the Central region assisted the operation, with members of the Manawatū and Taranaki Impairment Prevention Teams assisting Road Policing staff.

Police were relatively pleased with most motorists but remain disappointed in people’s decisions to get behind the wheel after drinking.

We have zero sympathy for the people who were caught over the limit, and hope this serves as a reminder for the rest of the public that you can expect us to be out in force anytime, anywhere.

If you are drinking, do not drive. Please organise alternative transport, such as a taxi, or a sober driver.

A number of motorists passing through checkpoints also commended Police’s work and voiced their appreciation.

