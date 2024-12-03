Fun In The Sun In Porirua This Summer

Supplied: Get into the festive spirit at Kirhimete in the City on 15 December

Summer has begun and the holiday season is drawing near.

There are plenty of free and fun events coming up in Porirua, so make sure to pop the following dates in your calendar.

Holiday festivities officially kick off on Sunday 15 December with Kirihimete in the City at Te Rauparaha Park and Pātaka Art + Museum.

Between 3.30-7.30pm, come along with friends and whānau to purchase Christmas gifts and enjoy delicious kai from local stallholders. Warm up your vocal cords to sing along to some well-known carols with Nick Tansley from 5pm.

If the weather has other ideas, festivities will move inside to Te Rauparaha Arena and begin at 5pm.

Once we’re into the new year, get ready for a long Wellington Anniversary weekend of live music and dancing as part of the free Summer Concert Series, from 6-8pm each night between 17-20 January.

This summer the concerts will be held in the new location of Adventure Park, on Discovery Drive in Whitby. Pack a picnic and get your dancing shoes on for four nights of fabulous live music from local bands.

Free tākaro (play) events are also happening across Porirua during January. Head outside between 10am-2pm on 14 January at Waitangirua Community Park and Playground, 15 January at Mungavin Park and 17 January at Aotea Lagoon.

Then Porirua’s summer events will end in style with another action-packed Waitangi Day event featuring live music, activities and stalls at Te Rauparaha Park, Te Rauparaha Arena, Pātaka Art + Museum and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour from 12-5pm.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says support for local events is something that makes this city a great place to live.

"It’s been a challenging year for many people, so we want to give our residents the chance to get out with their friends and family to make the most of the summer months."

poriruacity.govt.nz/events

