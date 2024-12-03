New Rules On The Cards For Cats, Bees And Chickens In Porirua

There are updated rules being proposed if you keep bees, cats and chickens or other animals in Porirua, and Council wants to hear what the community thinks.

Consultation opened today on a proposal to update the Keeping of Animals Bylaw, which has rules around all domestic animals within the city.

It’s proposed to strengthen the bylaw by putting in stronger provisions to prevent noise and mess nuisance by animals and clearer enforcement rules. This will prepare for future growth in housing intensity and align with other councils and best practice.

The current bylaw does not cover cats, so their owners are not subject to any rules. Cats are a much-loved pet for many and it’s not known how many there are in the city, though current microchip records have more than 6000 cats registered across Porirua. The report notes that feral cats continue to be a problem and one way to address this is to require owners to desex, microchip and register their feline, which also encourages good pet ownership behaviour.

Feedback from other councils’ guidelines note these measures towards cats will have a positive effect on wildlife.

With bees, the updated bylaw proposes to introduce a limit on beehive numbers in most areas, except rurally. On a property under 500 square meters, no beehives will be allowed, 501-1000sqm will be allowed two, while four beehives will be permitted for property more than 1000sqm.

There are currently 115 registered apiaries in Porirua, with a total of 405 colonies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When it comes to stock, changes in response to the District Plan and intensification include banning the keeping of rabbits in the CBD and a limit of six chickens, and no roosters, in the city centre and suburban areas.

As part of Council’s preparing the report, feedback was received from SPCA, Apiculture NZ, Wellington Beekeepers Club, and some members of the public.

Feedback is sought and the public can make submissions from 3 December until 10 February. Go to poriruacity.govt.nz/consultation to do it online, email submissions@poriruacity.govt.nz, or visit our front counter at 16 Cobham Court or any of our city libraries.

© Scoop Media

