Tāmaki Makaurau Police Complete 1 Million Breath Tests In 2024

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The record levels of breath testing by Police in the Tāmaki Makaurau Police Districts has increased by 41%, with over a million tests having been performed so far in 2024.

Breath testing by Police in the Tāmaki Makaurau Police Districts (Photo/Supplied)

Provisional figures show that 1,028,009 breath tests were completed between January 1 and November 30 2024 compared with 726,723 for the same time period in 2023.

“These staggering numbers are a credit to our dedicated road policing teams within Tāmaki Makaurau who are out patrolling roads every day and are all focused on prevention and enforcement,” says Inspector Juliet Burgess, Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager.

“We have worked tirelessly alongside our road safety partners to prevent deaths and serious injuries (DSI) from happening on our roads and consequently have seen a reduction in DSI.”

Inspector Burgess recognised the partnership between Auckland Transport and NZTA Waka Kotahi as vital to achieving these breath test figures and underlines the efforts made to create a greater general deterrence effect.

Teresa Burnett, Auckland Transport’s General Manager Transport Safety says the encouraging work done between all partners highlights our commitment to road safety and acknowledged Police’s efforts this year.

(Photo/Supplied)
“We want to commend Police on their impressive achievement. Coming into the festive season it is doubly important that Aucklanders know that they could be breath tested anytime and anywhere so that everyone can get home safely.”

These record numbers should serve as a reminder for all drivers leading into the summer season that Police will remain visible and conduct breath tests whenever we stop a vehicle.

“Drivers can expect to see our staff at any time to deter drivers of any dangerous behaviours including driving impaired.

“We are all too familiar with the devastating results drink driving can cause and any death on the road is one too many,” says Inspector Burgess.

