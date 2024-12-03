Council Staff Deeply Saddened

West Coast Regional Council staff members are deeply saddened by the loss of Cr Frank Dooley, says Chief Executive Darryl Lew.

Buller constituency representative Cr Dooley died at the weekend in Westport. He chaired several Council committees.

Darryl Lew says Cr Dooley was widely respected by staff members for his financial and corporate knowledge and the huge energy he brought to his role.

“Frank read every detail of every Council paper which came before him and made sure he knew it through and through.

“He was not afraid to ask questions to ensure he understood exactly what the issues were about nor to challenge when he thought something not right. Staff respected that.

“When he began his role as councillor in 2022 it was his first local government role. He had a lot to learn about systems and processes but took to it with aplomb. Our council would not be where it is today without Frank.

“Buller, the wider West Coast community and the Council have lost a great champion in Frank.

“As a staff we extend our sincere sympathy to his wife Jo, his children and grandchildren.”

An all-staff meeting was held his morning at the Council office in Paroa (yesterday was Westland Anniversary Day holiday).

“Several staff members who had worked particularly closely with Cr Dooley were, understandably, very emotional,” says Darryl Lew.

