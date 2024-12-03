Park Up In Stratford This January For The Free Summer Nights Series

Kick back and relax in Stratford’s picturesque parks this January for Stratford District Council’s free Summer Nights concert and movie events.

The Summer Nights live concert in the park will be held on Saturday 18 January 2025, from 5pm in King Edward Park.

Taranaki talent, Bald Eagles, will get the party started with their classic rock and roll bangers, followed by New Zealand’s singing sensations, The Lady Killers. National treasures Tina Cross, Jackie Clarke, and Suzanne Lynch will belt out their beautiful harmonies in the idyllic setting of the Ted Mcullough Rhododendron Dell – get ready to go on a wild ride through musical genres and have a good laugh too!

A week later, on Saturday 25 January, whānau can get comfy in front of the outdoor big screen for our Summer Nights movies in the park. Being held for the first time in Victoria Park, next to the Stratford Bike Park, families can enjoy Trolls Band Together at 4pm and Wonka at 5.45pm. Two movies that won the community’s vote, fighting off some fierce competition, on SDC’s Facebook page earlier this year.

Community and Economic Development Manager Saba Afzal says, “Stratford’s Summer Nights series has been a longstanding tradition on the local events calendar, and we’re excited to bring it back again for the 2025 summer holidays.”

“We receive funding from Taranaki Electricity Trust and TOI Foundation to help deliver these events free to our communities, and we’re grateful for their continued support,” says Saba.

“You can’t get much better than enjoying a long summer evening chilling out in our gorgeous parks with your favourite people, free entertainment, and some delicious kai. Bring your whānau, friends, and visitors down to experience a real kiwi summer in the heart of Taranaki,” she says.

Food and drinks will be sold at both events, and people are also welcome to bring their own picnics and beverages.

Important event updates will be posted on SDC’s website Stratford.govt.nz/Events, as well as through the free Antenno App and SDC’s Facebook.

