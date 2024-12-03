Revealed: Southland’s $32,000 Wild Wallaby Chase

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act that Environment Southland has spent $32,871.17 to hunt one phantom wallaby that was ultimately never found.

The month long hunt involved Otago Regional Council, the Ministry of Primary Industries, thermal drones, biosecurity, dogs – and a team of management and comms staff.

“This result makes the National Wallaby Eradication Programme look more like a taxpayer funded social club than a crack team committed to stomping out pests” said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“One week alone saw $19,249.89 spent, with a staggering $13,000 on staff and a further $6,000 towards contractors – and that's before Council and MPI costs are added."

“It’s hard not to wonder if the local hunting community would have done the job for less and actually manage to turn the phantom into a ghost."

“Review is urgently needed of this programme before the pest problem gets any worse, and ratepayers are left paying the bill.”

