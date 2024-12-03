Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Tragedy Of Rambo Highlights The Need For Humane And Effective Cat Management Policies

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

The heartbreaking death of Rambo, a microchipped, desexed, and cherished pet cat in Whangārei Heads, exposes critical failings in New Zealand’s predator control and ‘pest management’ practices. Rambo was shot dead after being caught in a trap and assessed as feral. The Animal Justice Party (AJP) extends its deepest sympathies to Rambo’s guardian and calls for urgent reform.

“We must protect our wildlife with humane, evidence-based approaches,” said Danette Wereta, spokesperson for the AJP. “Rambo’s death is a stark reminder that outdated practices are failing our animals - it’s time for New Zealand to do better.”

New Zealand’s reliance on kill traps and subjective assessments is both inhumane and scientifically flawed. Cats—whether pets or feral—often display similar distress behaviors when trapped, making accurate identification nearly impossible. Mistaken judgments, like in Rambo’s case, highlight the dangers of these outdated methods.

Research shows that culling can lead to increased breeding rates and territorial influxes, intensifying predation pressures—a phenomenon known as the rebound effect. Sustainable alternatives like mandatory microchipping, widespread desexing programs, and trap-neuter-return (TNR) initiatives offer humane solutions for managing cat populations.

“We must do better. Conservation efforts need transparency and compassion,” Wereta said. “I’m calling on everyone to join us in creating a future where wildlife and companion animals are treated with care and respect. Stand with the Animal Justice Party—join or donate today.”

