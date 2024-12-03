Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Electricity Retailers’ Association Supports Electricity Authority’s Consumer Protection Decisions

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 4:48 pm
Press Release: ERANZ

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) supports the decisions released by the Electricity Authority today that detail how electricity companies and their customers must interact.

“We welcome these final decisions on the updated Consumer Care Obligations. It was actually ERANZ members who started this process by establishing the initial consumer guidelines over a decade ago,” says ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy.

“Our members appreciate the constructive approach taken by the Electricity Authority in listening to concerns and ideas from the sector, as can be seen in the detailed feedback published today.

“All our members agree with the start date of 1 January 2025 for the key protections, including prohibiting retailers from disconnecting customers they know to be medically dependent and requiring any fees or charges to be reasonable. In fact, all our members already comply with these protections because these are the right things to do.

“We look forward to working with the Electricity Authority to represent the views of our members, and to ensure that regulations are continually updated to take into account the technological innovations that we know are coming in the electricity sector.

“Our members will continue to strive to deliver best practice customer service, and to provide information to all our customers, so they are aware of their rights, and know what to expect from their electricity companies,” says Ms Abernethy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 