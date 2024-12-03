Communities Leading The Way In Energy Resilience

Community Energy Activator cohort, introduced by Hinerangi Pere - Head of Community Energy Services, Orion. Credit: Erica Austin, Peanut Productions Photography

The first Community Energy Activator project has come to an end in Christchurch, with insights and learnings to be shared for future programmes to be run in different regions. Last week, eight of the nine groups participating in the Community Energy Activator presented their community energy aspirations and projects to an audience of over 100 stakeholders. The projects highlighted innovative ideas designed to enhance local energy resilience and sustainability while contributing to a net-zero future.

The pilot programme, a collaboration between Ara Ake, Orion, and the Community Energy Network (CEN), ran over 3 months in the Christchurch and Selwyn regions. It was designed to empower communities to actively participate in real-world energy initiatives. Among the projects the groups explored were community energy resiliency hubs, battery storage, peer-to-peer solar sharing and environmental education and carbon reduction through renewable installations, including artwork and solar powered pools.

Cohort participants identified synergies and opportunities to work as a collective, to enhance impact and create scalable, replicable models. A collective can achieve broader goals, such as reducing energy hardship and fostering long-term energy resiliency, while ensuring solutions remain community centered.

Participants engaged with content from Ara Ake’s How-To-Community Energy Guide and worked alongside navigators and national energy experts to refine their ideas. The programme also included site visits to existing community energy projects, gaining insights into what it takes to turn the initiatives into reality.

"Accelerating energy innovation to support community resilience initiatives in Aotearoa New Zealand is a key focus for Ara Ake," said Jonathan Young, Head of Industry and Government Engagement, Ara Ake. "Partnering with Orion and the Community Energy Network has been instrumental in scaling this guide into action. We’re excited to expand this programme into new regions in 2025."

"The Activator is an opportunity to align closely with community energy interests to explore the energy future together," said Hinerangi Pere, Head of Community Energy Services, Orion. "Localised solutions can provide opportunities to increase resiliency, especially for our more rural and remote communities. It is a reminder that communities have energy aspirations for localised innovation to support affordability, environmental sustainability and resiliency."

"These teams have dived into the complex world of the energy sector and embraced both the challenges and opportunities. Their engagement and passion have given the three partner organisations’ valuable insights into what is possible with community energy in New Zealand," says Gareth Cartwright, Executive Officer, CEN.

The pilot’s success highlights the potential of community-led energy initiatives and the importance of continued collaboration to create scalable solutions that centre on community needs.

Presentations from the evening can be viewed on the Activator website: www.ceactivator.co.nz

Community Energy Activator pilot groups

- Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust

- The Green Lab

- Te Oraka, Shirley Intermediate School Pool Reactivation Project

- Nōku Te Ao Charitable Trust / Te Pā o Rākaihautū

- Lyttleton Energy Transition Society

- Papanui Youth Development Trust

- Christchurch Community House

- Castle Hill Community Energy Project

- Oxford Community Hub for Resilient Energy

Note:

Ara Ake: Ara Ake is Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre. New Zealand Government-sponsored, it is focused on accelerating the nation’s transition to a low-emissions energy future. Ara Ake is the national hub of new energy knowledge and development, connecting and collaborating with many different parts of the energy ecosystem to enable energy solutions to become commercially viable.

Community Energy Network: Community energy advances collective and citizen-based initiatives in the energy and healthy homes sectors.

Orion: From the Rakaia to the Waimakariri, Banks Peninsula to Arthur’s Pass, Orion owns and operates the electricity distribution network providing power to central Waitaha Canterbury.

The Orion network covers remote rural areas, regional towns and the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch and extends over 8,000 square kilometres, delivering electricity to more than 225,000 homes and businesses.

Orion is a community owned entity with two key shareholders - the Christchurch City Council, through its subsidiary Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, and the Selwyn District Council, with a purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future with our community.

