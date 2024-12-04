Second Time Unlucky For Repeat Offender In Paraparaumu

The actions of a Paraparaumu man have left Police stunned, after he was arrested yesterday afternoon (3 December) for the same offence he appeared in court charged with earlier that morning.

The 32-year-old appeared in Porirua District Court this morning, charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving, before he was observed by Police doing a wheelie past a unit on Cedar Drive just before 4pm.

Police located the man at his address minutes later and he was subsequently taken into custody. His motorbike was also impounded.

“Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and will always follow up to ensure dangerous drivers and riders are being held to account,” says Acting Sergeant Jordan Dykes.

The man is due to reappear in the Porirua District Court facing an additional charge of failing to stop and dangerous driving on Tuesday 10 December.

