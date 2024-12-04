More People Estimated To Be Severely Housing Deprived In 2023

At the time of the 2023 Census, at least 112,496 people (2.3 percent of the census usually resident population) were estimated to be severely housing deprived. This is an increase of around 13,000 on the 99,462 people (2.1 percent of the population) estimated for 2018, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Severe housing deprivation refers to people living in severely inadequate housing who don’t have the means or the option to access a private dwelling to rent or own that has all basic amenities. It includes a range of situations from living without shelter to living in uninhabitable housing.

2023 Census severe housing deprivation (homelessness) estimates has more information.

“Getting a sense of how many New Zealanders are living in severe housing deprivation is an important step towards addressing the challenge of homelessness,” principal analyst Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.

