Update: Missing Climbers On Aoraki Mount Cook

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 12:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police remain hopeful of being able to resume searches for three men missing on Aoraki Mount Cook once the weather clears.

United States nationals Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, and a Canadian man, were reported missing when they failed to arrive for their flight on 2 December following a climbing trip.

Police hold grave concerns for the three men.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker says the terrain on the mountain is difficult to navigate and she wants to praise the efforts of searchers so far.

“I want to acknowledge the work so far of those involved in the search, including the Department of Conservation (DoC) Search and Rescue Team, The Helicopter Line, and Police Search and Rescue,” she says.

The search team will continue to assess the weather conditions, however at this stage it remains unlikely searching will be able to continue before tomorrow.

Police are not in a position to release the name of the Canadian man at this time due to family wishes.

