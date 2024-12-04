New Survey Shows Sustained Calls For ‘No More Chances!’ For Commercial Greyhound Racing

Photo/Supplied

A new independent survey commissioned by SPCA has highlighted sustained public outrage regarding the commercial racing of greyhounds in New Zealand. The survey has found that three quarters of New Zealanders would vote to ban commercial greyhound racing if the decision was put to a public referendum.

Despite years of damning reports, ignored warnings, dog injuries and deaths, repeated “last chances”, overdue government decisions whilst the industry has been ‘on notice’ and negative public sentiment, the commercial greyhound racing industry in New Zealand continues to hang by thread.

In late 2022, SPCA’s ‘No More Chances’ campaign led a collective call to action, further intensifying pressure on an industry teetering on the edge.

SPCA advocates for a ban on commercial greyhound racing with a transition period to allow for rehoming of greyhounds. Despite strong support from the public and animal protection organisations, the decision on its future lies with Coalition Government.

In September, the Prime Minister indicated a decision on the future of the industry would be announced by the end of the calendar year. The Prime Minister previously voiced support for a ban during leadership debates but deferred the decision to the Minister of Racing. As of today, no announcement has been made.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While the animal loving nation await the expected announcement of a ban, SPCA has commissioned a new survey to determine public sentiment on the issue and results suggest enduring opposition to the continuation of commercial greyhound racing in New Zealand.

Only 8% of New Zealanders would oppose a ban and the majority (57%) would be actively disappointed if Government does not ban the practice. Seventy-two percent of the public believe the negatives of commercial greyhound racing outweigh the positives, and only 18% consider gambling on greyhound racing to be acceptable.

The majority of New Zealanders think it is important that the government look to reflect the views of knowledgeable, independent experts and the views of the general public (86% and 77%, respectively) when making their decision. Only a minority believe the views of those with a commercial interest should be considered as a priority. Public awareness that the industry is formally ‘on notice’ due to welfare concerns has nearly doubled since SPCA’s ‘No More Chances’ campaign in 2022, from 19% to 38%.

SPCA’s Chief Scientific Officer Arnja Dale urges the Coalition Government to listen to independent welfare experts and respect the voting public.

“These latest survey results only reinforce what SPCA and others have been saying for years: No more chances – it is time to end greyhound racing. I implore the Government to understand that there is no social license left for greyhound racing in New Zealand. It is time for New Zealand to join all the other countries that have banned this dangerous sport. The only decision when it comes to the future of commercially racing greyhounds in New Zealand is a total ban.”

*Survey information: Insights HQ (trading as Camorra Research) were commissioned to undertake an independent, robust and representative analysis of sentiment towards commercial greyhound racing among the New Zealand population. A nationally representative sample of 817 were interviewed. Sample representative of the New Zealand population by age, gender, region and was weighted to New Zealand Census data.

© Scoop Media

