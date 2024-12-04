Northland Corridor Summer Roadshows Off To A Great Start

Members of the Northland Corridor project team chatting with visitors to the Managawhai Community Market on Saturday 23 November. (Photo/Supplied)

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has kicked off its Northland Corridor Summer Roadshow series, with more than 250 people dropping in to chat to the project team, find out the latest progress on the project and share their local insights at the first two events.

Representatives from the project team attended the Mangawhai Community Market on Saturday 23 November and the Kaiwaka Community Markets on Saturday 30 November, and NZTA Programme Director, Derek Robertson, says the team really enjoyed connecting with people and hearing about what was important to them.

“It was fantastic to hear how much people love travelling on Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth. We also heard people are keen to see the Northland Corridor Roads of National Significance project underway as fast as possible. Resilience, safety and travel times were also hot topics.

“This coming weekend the team will be at the Whangārei A&P Show on Saturday 7 December from 9am–4:30pm and we’re looking forward to connecting with more people keen to hear about the project.”

There are five more roadshow locations planned, including this weekend at the Whangārei A&P Show: Saturday 7 December 2024, 9am–4:30pm: Whangārei A&P Show

Saturday 14 December 2024, 9am–2pm: Matakana Original Market

Saturday 11 January 2025, 8:30am–1pm: Mangawhai Tavern Market

Sunday 26 January 2025, 9am–2pm: Waipū Street Market

Saturday 1 February 2025, 9am–4pm: Paparoa A&P Show

“We’ve chosen existing markets and community events to reach as many people as we can by going to the places where local people are, at key locations during busy, summer periods.

“We know summer is a busy time, so if these dates and times don’t work for you and you’d like to talk to us, you can email northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz. We’ll also be looking at holding more information sessions in locations such as Wellsford and Warkworth in future, as the design progresses, and undertaking more targeted engagement in these areas in the new year,” Mr Robertson says.

People can also find out more and keep up to date with work on the Northland Corridor by visiting the project page and signing up to the email newsletter at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/northland-corridor/

