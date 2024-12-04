Ario Welcomes Auckland Transport Changes

Ario welcomes yesterday’s announcement that a committee will be established to improve Auckland’s transport policy and planning, and supports the Transport Minister's positive approach to transport.

“New Zealand's biggest city deserves the safest and best technology the market has available, and its clear Auckland Transport is now committed to this outcome,” says Adam Rossetto, Ario’s General Manager for New Zealand and Australia.

Ario was disappointed when Auckland Council chose alternative providers to operate across the entire city, as we were excited to bring our smart, safe scooters to a wider audience following our three-month trial in Auckland, says Mr Rossetto.

An Ario survey of the Auckland community from November 2024 found that more than half of respondents preferred Ario’s three wheeled scooter over traditional devices finding Ario to be safer and more stable as well as feeling more confident while riding.

“Aucklanders have told us they value safety and accessibility in micromobility. Our trial operation in Auckland was hugely popular, with numerous representatives from the community, including CCS Disability Action, celebrating Ario's ability to keep footpaths clearer and safer for all users.”

Seventy-percent of surveyed respondents also found that Ario's remote parking had significantly improved the parking issues usually associated with e-scooters.

"With our more stable three wheeled design, Ario is the only e-scooter in the country that has the technology to be remotely parked," says Mr Rossetto. “The Ario is packed with features that really do make it the safest in the market. Helmet locks, active suspension, better braking and so much more.”

Ario is hopeful the reforms will improve decision-making and ensure New Zealand’s micromobility sector does not remain stagnant.

“A safer and more technologically advanced e-scooter is in Auckland, ready to go. We know that remote parking functions can help people move around their cities more easily—something everyone in transport agrees is a must.”

Ario looks forward to engaging with the Auckland Regional Transport Committee in the coming months, in particular how the micromobility’s biggest risks—poor parking, reckless riding and lack of helmet usage—can be better overcome with improved technology.

More information about Ario can be found at www.ario.com.

