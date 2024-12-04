Wellington Mayor Reinforces Promise Of A Safe, Vibrant Central City With Refreshed Draft City Safety Plan

'Safety spots’ in Courtenay Place, Manners Street and Cuba Street, and a new outreach plan to work with homeless people and rough sleepers are part of a revamped draft City Safety Plan that Mayor Tory Whanau and City Councillors were briefed on today.

The draft plan is an outcome of the Mayor’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive inner city.

Building on the foundational work of the Pōneke Promise, these initiatives are set to be tested in the New Year and will form a key part of a plan presented to Council in March 2025.

The initiatives to be tested include:

· Safety Hub: Located at Te Aro Park, the hub will act as a central base for outreach services, community patrols, and proposed Urban Liaison Officers. This facility will improve coordination and response times, serving as a visible and approachable resource for those seeking safety or assistance.

· Safety Spots: Strategically located in ‘high traffic’ areas, these spots will be well-lit and monitored by CCTV. Featuring an intercom system, they allow individuals to connect directly with operators for immediate support and guidance, ensuring safety and reassurance for those who feel vulnerable. It is proposed the Safety Spots will be at the eastern end of Courtenay Place, in Manners Street and at the top of the Cuba Mall.

· Extended outreach services: Enhancing our outreach efforts to operate beyond traditional business hours, particularly during weekends and peak event times. By working closely with agencies like the Wellington City Mission and DCM, these extended services aim to provide targeted, timely support to vulnerable individuals. The proposals are the result of eight months of work, in particular by the Safety Advisory Group established by the Mayor to tackle perceptions of safety in the city.

Building a city where Wellingtonians feel safe was a key focus of Mayor Whanau’s election campaign.

One of her first decisions in office was to increase social grants for safety initiatives in the city centre by $500,000 a year, on top of the $4m spent on safety annually.

“The Wellington community has been really clear that we must address the complex issues to ensure all of us feel safe getting around the city we love.

“This refreshed draft City Safety Plan takes a holistic approach to addressing safety issues in the city and is based on months of consultation from those on the ground who are responsible for keeping us safe.

“I look forward to sharing this with those who fed into the plan,” said Mayor Whanau, who lives near the city centre herself.

A report commissioned by the Council stated that there are visible complex issues that contribute to feelings of unsafety, including drug and alcohol-related harm, homelessness, anti-social behaviour, and urban design challenges.

The plan aligns interventions with the Council’s vision to create a city where public spaces are inviting, communities thrive, and where people and whānau feel safe.

It details a commitment to five key pillars: enhancing safety systems, supporting a safe nightlife, strengthening the community’s strategic approach to homelessness, the council’s regulatory frameworks, and an integrated and enduring approach.

“I truly believe this plan will be transformative for our city,” Mayor Whanau says.

“The Council is committed to ensuring that public safety is not only about reducing incidents but also about addressing the root causes of complex social issues like homelessness and alcohol related harm. The initiatives presented today reflect an integrated approach that balances immediate safety concerns with long-term, sustainable solutions. “

The Pōneke Promise, launched in 2021, established a strong framework for improving public safety and well-being. Through its success in initiatives like Te Aro Park/Dixon Street urban design changes and community safety investments, the groundwork was laid for deeper collaboration with our strategic partners, including NZ Police, Wellington City Mission, and Downtown Community Ministry (DCM). These partnerships remain integral to the success of this next stage of work.

The increased funding and commitment to safety driven by Whanau has seen Take10, a late-night safe zone who set up shop on Courtenay Place between 10pm-3am every Friday and Saturday night, receive increased funding to establish a second pop-up location between February-July 2024 – the entertainment precinct’s busiest period.

Operations Manager for Vulnerable Support Charitable Trust (VSCT), Leigh Keown says on an average night Take10 see anywhere between 2,000-7,000 people.

“We hand out more than 2,000 cups of water, and a handful of people charge their phone which helps them find their group or get back to their accommodation without issue,” Keown explains.

“VSCT is an initiative from the inner-city business community to tackle a real problem. We can all help make the city safer, and it is great to see a focus on this by the council.”

