Council Extends Chief Executive Contract

Hamilton City Council has extended the contract of Chief Executive Lance Vervoort for another two years.

Vervoort was appointed in September 2021, signing up to a four-year contract with a two-year extension if Council supported it.

That two-year extension has now been confirmed, meaning Vervoort will remain in the job until at least October 2027, when the contract is up for renewal.

The extension is the maximum allowed under the Local Government Act 2002.

Mayor Paula Southgate said Vervoort had done a very good job, during a tumultuous time in local government. “Change has come at us very rapidly and that is not slowing up at all, especially in key areas like water, where massive reform is on the way,” she said.

“Lance has been a very steady hand and has made some tough calls and built strong relationships, in order to meet the challenges we are facing. We will need that more than ever in the next two years.”

Vervoort said he was privileged to lead an organisation which has over 1,400 staff and an annual operating budget of $480 million.

“All of our people come to work every day to do their best for our city, and I’m really proud to be part of that team.”

Council voted to extend Vervoort’s contract 9-4.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

