Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Papamoa Beach

A man has been arrested and his vehicle impounded after failing to stop for Police in Papamoa Beach last night.

At around 10:50pm on Tuesday 3 December a vehicle of interest was sighted on Fraser Street near 13th Avenue. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it fled.

Police elected not to pursue due to the manner of driving and instead tracked the vehicle using CCTV cameras along State Highway 29, where it was spiked at the end of the road.

The driver came to a stop on Sandhurst Drive where they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

With the assistance of a Police dog unit the alleged offender was tracked further down the road near Grenada Street where he was arrested.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle under the Search and Surveillance Act, locating and seizing a knife, machete, firearm, homemade taser and 1.8 grams of methamphetamine.

A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on Monday 16 December, facing charges in relation to the incident.

