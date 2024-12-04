Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Burglars Caught In The Act

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two gang associates will face court today after they were arrested over the burglary at a Mt Wellington business early this morning.

The burglary was reported at the Mount Wellington Highway address at around 2.26am, after the offenders were seen taking items.

Auckland City East acting Area Commander, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says Police were on scene quickly and found one offender allegedly wearing clothing stolen from the business.

“One male also had multiple warrants for his arrest for previous offending.

“He was taken into custody without incident.”

Inspector Dolheguy says Police located and arrested the second offender, who was also gang affiliated, nearby.

Two men, aged 21 and 36, are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing charges of burglary and possessing instruments for burglary.

“This incident shows the value of a good quality security systems in place and timely reporting of offending to Police,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

“This allowed our fantastic public safety staff to respond quickly resulting in two men facing prosecution in court.”

© Scoop Media

