Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Crash: SH16, Near Kumeū - Waitematā

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists in the Kumeū area are advised to expect delays following an earlier crash on State Highway 16.

The crash was reported at 3.30pm, where a truck collided with a vehicle on a section of the highway around the intersection with Kennedys Road.

The driver of the vehicle is currently assessed as being in a serious condition.

Emergency services are currently working to clear the scene.

Traffic is building in the area, particularly traffic heading south out of the Kumeū township.

Please allow additional time to reach your destination safely this evening.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 