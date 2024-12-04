Crash: SH16, Near Kumeū - Waitematā

Motorists in the Kumeū area are advised to expect delays following an earlier crash on State Highway 16.

The crash was reported at 3.30pm, where a truck collided with a vehicle on a section of the highway around the intersection with Kennedys Road.

The driver of the vehicle is currently assessed as being in a serious condition.

Emergency services are currently working to clear the scene.

Traffic is building in the area, particularly traffic heading south out of the Kumeū township.

Please allow additional time to reach your destination safely this evening.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

