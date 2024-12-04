Caroline Bay New Home For Christmas Star

Timaru’s Christmas Star has a new permanent home on Caroline Bay thanks to the generosity of a community member.

After three years of the Timaru Christmas Star being hosted on the training tower of Timaru Fire Station, a member of the public approached council to donate a permanent spot for the star where it can be enjoyed year after year.

Timaru resident Hoodie Wilson has donated the structure the Christmas Star will be placed upon to the community of Timaru.

From this 9 December, the star will be positioned on a permanent 18 metre pole between the Caroline Bay Hall and the Caroline Bay Association building at the heart of the park.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen thanked Hoodie for gifting the star a new permanent home on the Bay.

“Hoodie has always shown a real passion for Timaru, I would describe him as a great kiwi bloke who really cares for his community,” he said.

“He has long been invested in helping the town and District flourish and was very keen to give back to the community. His generous donation is his way of doing just that and bring something special to the town.”

The star, which was built by local company Coombridge Industries, was first lit up in 2019. It is built from stainless steel to create a 5 metre geodesic orb, with 45 LED light bars with a mix in lengths which produce a six minute display. It weighs approximately 150kg. The pole cost and installation was approximately $29,000 which was funded through Mr Wilson’s donation.

“We are very thankful for the Timaru Fire brigade hosting the Christmas Star for the past three years while we were looking for a permanent home,” said Mayor Nigel.

“This new spot will be seen by locals and tourists who come to Caroline Bay. With the Christmas Star at Caroline Bay, the tree at the Piazza and the Christmas angels lining Stafford St, Timaru will be shining brighter than ever.”

The council and community boards are also working to spread Christmas cheer through the district.

This year a Christmas Tree has been erected in Pleasant Point, in the park at the corner of State Highway 8 and Halstead Road.

