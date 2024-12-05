Update 2: Aoraki Mount Cook
Further assessment of the wind conditions in Mount Cook have determined it is not safe to fly in the area today.
The intention is to try again tomorrow, weather-permitting.
On the weeknd, Labour figured out that it doesn’t want New Zealand to join Pillar 2 of an AUKUS pact after all. Hmm. This is despite the fact that its then-Defence Minister Andrew Little seemed dead keen on the nuclear-capable military alliance when Labour was last in a position of power to make decisions that had consequences. Given Donald Trump’s fixation with asserting US superiority over China economically and militarily, you would think any pact designed to cow China into submission would prosper during Trump’s second term, to a round of applause from MFAT and the defence boffins.
This study was sparked by an interest in examining New Zealand’s carbon emissions, focusing on specific corporations and groups within the country. It reflects a global trend of heightened environmental awareness as individuals and organisations increasingly scrutinise their carbon footprints.
The panel of highly regarded, New Zealand and international scientists, have provided evidence-based advice on what New Zealand’s biogenic methane target should be to ensure no additional warming.
While the Registry is not yet fully populated it is already changing the game for us. Without the Registry records linking the seized firearms to the suspect licence holders, the flow-on activity arguably would not have occurred, says Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears, Wellington District Investigations Group.
“Marine spatial planning is commonplace overseas with over 120 countries and territories now having MSP in place. However, we have been slow to adopt the approach in this country,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart. "MSP provides a way to better manage conflicts while at the same time supporting economic opportunities and a healthier marine environment."
Assuming all seats are held, and using the Electoral Commission’s seat calculator, these results would deliver an overhang in Parliament with both Te Pāti Māori and National winning more electorate seats than their party vote entitlement.
“Tests from the Mainland Poultry managed farm have identified a high pathogenic H7N6 subtype of avian influenza. While it is not the H5N1 type circulating among wildlife around the world that has caused concern we are taking the find seriously,” says Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General Stuart Anderson.