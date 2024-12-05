Research Shows Working From Home Improves Public Service Productivity

Wed, Dec 4

The Government should step back from reining in working from home and listen to public service workers who say it is good for their productivity and the organisation they work for.

The PSA surveyed 2,700 members over November following the directive from the Government in September to establish new guidelines for working from home. It aims to inform the PSA’s feedback on Te Kawa Mataaho’s draft Flexible Work Guidance,

"Our members are saying loudly and clearly that flexible work makes a difference to their productivity which is why it should be supported and not curtailed," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This is a government that talks repeatedly about improving outcomes and wants to make decisions based on evidence. The survey is exactly that - it shows that flexible work practices are good for organisations and the outcomes the Government wants from the public service.

"We urge the Government to listen to this evidence and the considerable international research which shows that flexible work practices are now firmly established and make a difference to organisational culture and performance.

"It’s particularly worrying that even before the new guidelines have been established, the survey shows one in three workers are saying their employer is already taking steps to restrict flexible working. We know morale has been impacted by job cuts - this will not help the public service do better. "

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "This attack on flexible work practices is just out of step with the times - as we said at the time, the Government is making working from home a scapegoat for the damage it is inflicting on Wellington’s economy from the axing of thousands of jobs."

"Forcing public service workers back into the capital an extra day or so a week to buy a cup of coffee or sandwich won’t be a cure for the ills the Government is visiting on the local economy."

Survey summary : November 2024 survey of PSA members in the public service about working from home

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

