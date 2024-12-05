Take Care And Be Aware Of Other Water Users, Boaties Urged

Boaties are being urged to be aware of others when they head out on the water this summer.

Port Taranaki Harbour Master Tony Parr says while it’s always great to see recreational boat owners exploring the Taranaki coastline, those at the helm need to take care and avoid collision with other water users, including other vessels, swimmers and foil windsurfers.

“Summer can be a very busy time at the Port. We want everyone who is using the water to stay safe and get home safe,” says Mr Parr.

“The message to recreational boat users is to be aware others out on the water. The last thing we want to see is a tragedy which could have easily been avoided. It’s a simple message really; we’re asking those underway in a boat to keep a good lookout and maintain a safe speed to ensure you’re not going to hit anyone else.

“This could include coming into close proximity to big ships entering and leaving the port, and also to swimmers and divers. Slow down to five knots within two hundred meters of a boat with a blue and white dive flag. A windsurfer is technically a sailing vessel, so you need to keep out of its way unless it is overtaking you. The same applies to rowers and paddle boarders. You need to keep out of their way too.”

Maintaining a good lookout and a safe speed makes it easier to spot hazards and other users, Mr Parr says. Boaties need to be aware of the five-knot limit in inshore parts of the port area. “Sticking to the speed limit gives recreational boat users time to react and avoid collision with others harbour users.”

Maritime New Zealand’s rules for navigational safety (Parts 91 and 22) provide further advice. Otherwise there is good information available at:

https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/recreational/rules-on-the-water/

For other rules relevant to Port Taranaki and it approaches, go to the Taranaki Regional Council’s Bylaws at:

https://www.trc.govt.nz/council/plans-and-reports/rules-and-regulations/navigation

Lastly, there’s some really good local information for Port Taranaki harbour users in the Know Before You Go recreational craft guide here:

https://www.trc.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Environment/Coast/KnowB4YouGo-Nov2019.pdf

Tony’s tips: Staying safe on the water

· Don’t leave shore without a fitting lifejacket for everybody on board your boat

· Check and double check the weather before setting out

· Take two forms of communication with you

· Make a Trip Report with Taranaki Coastguard before your set out (VHF Radio Channel 61)

· Watch out for the wake from your boat

