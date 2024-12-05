The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 05 December

The ocean going tug and barge being used to remove the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui, are part way into the 1,500 nautical mile passage to Apia, Samoa.

Navy divers continue to closely monitor the condition of HMNZS Manawanui and identify and work to contain any slow, persistent leaks observed.

Concurrently, the Royal New Zealand Air Force is conducting multiple drone flights monitoring the area around HMNZS Manawanui and on the coastline with a focus on ensuring any potential environmental impacts are quickly identified and swiftly addressed.

Beach surveys conducted by Samoan authorities have shown no evidence of contamination on the shoreline and further sea water sampling will determine the levels of any hydrocarbons or other contaminants in the precautionary zone around HMNZS Manawanui.

“Our number one focus has always been on ensuring any potential environmental impacts are quickly identified and swiftly addressed,” said Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution. “Our divers have recently been reporting an abundance of sea life such as turtles, dolphins and fish in and around HMNZS Manawanui, which is a very good sign.”

“We appreciate the importance of the marine and coastal environments to the people of Samoa and, in particular, those on the south west coast of Upolo. This is why the removal of fuel from HMNZS Manawanui is a key outcome for the Operation Resolution response.”

