Road Blocked, Cambridge - Waikato

Motorists are advised of diversions on Cambridge Road between Cambridge and Te Awamutu due to a car colliding with a power pole.

Emergency services were called around 8:15am.

The driver of the vehicle is moderately injured, and motorists are advised the road is expected to be blocked for several hours while the power pole is dealt with.

Southbound traffic is being diverted along McLarnon Road, and northbound traffic along Cox Road.

