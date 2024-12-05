Large Scrub Fire Closes SH73 Between West Coast And Canterbury

SH73 closed around 9.30 am today between Castle Hill and Arthur’s Pass village due to a large scrub fire near the highway, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“The fire reached the highway around Flock Hill around 9.30 am,” says Steve Rusbatch, Maintenance Contract Manager for North Canterbury with NZTA. “NZTA crews are managing traffic for Fire and Emergency NZ.”

SH73 is now closed between Castle Hill and Arthur’s Pass.

For updates check Canterbury highway closures online: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury

